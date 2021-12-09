USC receiver Drake London declares eligibility for NFL draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California receiver Drake London has declared his eligibility for the upcoming NFL draft after three seasons with the Trojans.

London was named the Pac-12’s offensive player of the year this week after racking up 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing in only 7 1/2 games for the Trojans. He broke his right ankle in a game against Arizona in late October and missed the rest of the season.

“I cannot wait to get started on the next chapter of my life,” London wrote in a message on his Twitter account. “I will forever be a Trojan and cannot wait to represent the best brotherhood in the NFL.”

Before his injury, London was one of the nation’s top receivers for the Trojans, producing five games with at least 10 catches and six games with at least 130 yards receiving. He joined Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree in 2007 as the only Power 5 conference players with at least 88 receptions through eight games of a season.

London became one of the most prolific receivers in USC’s rich history at the position after he stopped moonlighting with the Trojans’ basketball team and concentrated on football. London arrived at the school as a two-sport athlete, and he played basketball briefly in early 2020.

London is widely considered one of the top receiver prospects in next year’s draft, and his decision was considered a formality as the Trojans rebuild their football program. USC hired head coach Lincoln Riley last month before finishing 4-8 last weekend, capping its worst season since 1991.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.