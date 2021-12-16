USF faces tough test vs No. 20 Florida

No. 20 Florida (7-3) vs. South Florida (4-4)

BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida presents a tough challenge for South Florida. South Florida has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Florida fell 70-68 to Maryland on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERS: South Florida’s Caleb Murphy has averaged 12.6 points and four rebounds while Javon Greene has put up 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals. For the Gators, Colin Castleton has averaged 15 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 11 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Murphy has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last five games. Murphy has accounted for 30 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gators have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulls. South Florida has an assist on 30 of 61 field goals (49.2 percent) across its past three contests while Florida has assists on 38 of 72 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: South Florida has held opposing teams to 56.4 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

