Usher scores 30, lifts Georgia Tech over Georgia State in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Usher scored nine of his career-high 30 points in overtime to spark Georgia Tech to a 72-62 victory over Georgia State on Tuesday night.

Usher made two free throws with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to OT tied at 59. Usher hit 1 of 2 free throws then sandwiched two 3-pointers around two free throws by Khalid Moore as the Yellow Jackets (6-5) opened the extra period on a 9-0 run and never looked back.

Usher sank 8 of 14 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 foul shots. He added 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Kyle Sturdivant pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Moore scored 11 with six boards. The Yellow Jackets dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Panthers 51-33, but managed only four second-chance points.

Corey Allen topped Georgia State (6-5) with 15 points, but he made just 5 of 17 shots. Kane Williams scored 13 on 2-of-11 shooting. He was 9 of 9 at the free-throw line. Nelson Phillips had 11 points.

The Panthers shot just 28% overall, but they used 12 steals to help them score 18 points off 23 turnovers by the Yellow Jackets.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.