Utah 55, Fresno St. 50

FRESNO ST. (9-2)

Robinson 6-14 2-2 17, Campbell 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 4-13 0-1 9, Holland 3-6 2-2 9, Colimerio 1-2 0-0 2, Stroud 3-11 1-2 7, Ballard 2-8 0-0 6, Meah 0-0 0-0 0, Yap 0-0 0-0 0, Vaihola 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 5-7 50.

UTAH (8-4)

Battin 2-5 0-1 5, Thioune 4-7 2-4 10, Anthony 4-10 1-2 11, Stefanovic 3-11 2-2 9, Worster 3-6 1-2 8, Gach 0-4 0-0 0, Jenkins 2-5 1-2 7, Brenchley 2-3 1-1 5, Madsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 8-14 55.

Halftime_Fresno St. 23-22. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 7-31 (Robinson 3-7, Ballard 2-8, Holland 1-2, Hill 1-7, Campbell 0-1, Colimerio 0-1, Stroud 0-5), Utah 7-22 (Jenkins 2-4, Anthony 2-5, Battin 1-2, Worster 1-2, Stefanovic 1-4, Brenchley 0-1, Gach 0-4). Rebounds_Fresno St. 37 (Stroud 10), Utah 31 (Thioune, Anthony 6). Assists_Fresno St. 12 (Stroud 4), Utah 12 (Battin, Gach 3). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 18, Utah 12.

