Utah 96, Manhattan 62

MANHATTAN (6-2)
Roberts 5-11 1-2 11, Williams 3-5 5-10 11, Buchanan 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 3-7 0-0 7, Perez 1-7 4-4 6, Reid 5-9 3-4 15, Diallo 0-5 5-6 5, Brennen 1-6 0-0 3, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 1-2 1, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 19-28 62.
UTAH (7-3)
Battin 4-8 5-5 14, Carlson 7-9 1-1 15, Anthony 4-8 0-1 8, Gach 4-8 2-2 12, Worster 1-2 0-0 3, Stefanovic 3-5 0-0 6, Jenkins 2-3 0-0 6, Madsen 2-4 0-0 6, Brenchley 2-5 0-1 5, Thioune 4-5 8-8 16, Ballstaedt 1-1 0-0 3, Creer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-60 16-18 96.
Halftime_Utah 47-30. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 5-20 (Reid 2-3, Nelson 1-3, Buchanan 1-4, Brennen 1-5, Diallo 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Watson 0-1, Perez 0-2), Utah 10-18 (Gach 2-3, Jenkins 2-3, Madsen 2-3, Ballstaedt 1-1, Worster 1-1, Brenchley 1-2, Battin 1-3, Carlson 0-1, Creer 0-1). Rebounds_Manhattan 23 (Roberts 7), Utah 39 (Battin, Thioune 7). Assists_Manhattan 10 (Perez, Watson 3), Utah 26 (Battin, Carlson, Worster 4). Total Fouls_Manhattan 20, Utah 22.
