Utah, Oregon State meet in conference play

Utah (8-4, 1-1) vs. Oregon State (2-10, 0-2)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet as Utah matches up against Oregon State. Each team is coming off of a home victory on Dec. 21. Oregon State earned an 83-61 win over Nicholls State, while Utah got a 55-50 win over Fresno State.

LEADING THE WAY: Warith Alatishe is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Beavers. Complementing Alatishe is Jarod Lucas, who is producing 12.9 points per game. The Runnin’ Utes are led by Branden Carlson, who is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dashawn Davis has accounted for 40 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Oregon State’s Lucas has attempted 73 3-pointers and connected on 42.5 percent of them, and is 11 of 21 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Runnin’ Utes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Beavers. Oregon State has an assist on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Utah has assists on 50 of 79 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Oregon State’s offense has turned the ball over 13.1 times per game this year, but is averaging 16.3 turnovers over its last three games.

