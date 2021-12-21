Utah St. 81, Portland St. 62

PORTLAND ST. (3-6)

Jean-Marie 5-10 2-2 13, Thomas 5-11 1-2 13, Alley 0-5 1-2 1, Carter 1-4 2-2 4, Starks 0-1 0-0 0, Burke 1-3 1-2 4, Ruffin 4-13 0-0 10, Dawson 3-6 5-5 13, Eyman 1-4 2-4 4, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 14-19 62.

UTAH ST. (9-4)

Bean 11-15 2-3 29, Horvath 4-8 1-5 9, Ashworth 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Shulga 6-8 3-5 18, Bairstow 5-8 1-1 11, Hamoda 2-2 0-0 5, Dorius 0-1 0-0 0, Thelissen 0-1 0-0 0, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0, Gillis 0-0 0-0 0, Wagstaff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-53 7-14 81.

Halftime_Utah St. 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 8-27 (Dawson 2-5, Ruffin 2-6, Thomas 2-7, Burke 1-2, Jean-Marie 1-2, Alley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Starks 0-1, Carter 0-2), Utah St. 12-21 (Bean 5-5, Shulga 3-5, Ashworth 2-4, Hamoda 1-1, Jones 1-2, Horvath 0-1, Thelissen 0-1, Bairstow 0-2). Rebounds_Portland St. 27 (Jean-Marie, Eyman 5), Utah St. 38 (Bean 12). Assists_Portland St. 13 (Carter, Starks 3), Utah St. 25 (Jones 8). Total Fouls_Portland St. 14, Utah St. 19.

