Utah St. 82, New Orleans 50

NEW ORLEANS (3-6)
Jackson 3-9 2-2 8, Kirkland 5-7 4-7 14, Allen-Eikens 1-8 5-6 8, Sackey 3-11 0-0 9, St. Hilaire 4-16 1-3 9, Carson 0-5 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 16-56 14-22 50.
UTAH ST. (7-3)
Bean 6-9 2-2 14, Horvath 3-10 1-2 7, Eytle-Rock 5-9 0-0 14, Jones 2-3 0-0 6, Miller 2-5 0-0 6, Ashworth 3-6 0-1 8, Bairstow 1-6 0-0 3, Dorius 6-6 0-0 12, Hamoda 1-3 0-0 3, Thelissen 1-3 0-0 2, Shulga 1-2 2-2 5, Zapala 0-0 2-4 2, Wagstaff 0-1 0-0 0, Gillis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 7-11 82.
Halftime_Utah St. 48-17. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 4-17 (Sackey 3-5, Allen-Eikens 1-3, Carson 0-3, St. Hilaire 0-6), Utah St. 13-33 (Eytle-Rock 4-8, Jones 2-2, Ashworth 2-4, Miller 2-5, Bairstow 1-2, Shulga 1-2, Hamoda 1-3, Bean 0-1, Gillis 0-1, Thelissen 0-1, Wagstaff 0-1, Horvath 0-3). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_New Orleans 33 (Kirkland 14), Utah St. 37 (Dorius 9). Assists_New Orleans 11 (St. Hilaire 5), Utah St. 26 (Jones 11). Total Fouls_New Orleans 15, Utah St. 20.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments