Utah Valley 72, No. 12 BYU 65, OT

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 11:36 pm
BYU (6-0)

Baxter 0-0 0-0 0, Lohner 2-11 0-0 4, Barcello 6-16 4-4 17, Knight 3-9 2-2 10, Lucas 4-15 2-3 10, Johnson 6-10 1-4 15, Traore 0-4 2-2 2, Knell 2-6 0-0 6, Ally Atiki 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-72 12-17 65.

UTAH VALLEY (7-1)

Fuller 2-3 0-0 4, Aimaq 7-19 8-13 24, Darthard 1-6 0-0 2, Harding 3-12 3-4 10, Nield 0-7 6-8 6, Harmon 7-15 8-10 24, McClanahan 0-2 0-0 0, Ceaser 0-1 0-0 0, Leifson 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 1-1 0-0 2, Farrer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 25-35 72.

Halftime_BYU 24-22. 3-Point Goals_BYU 7-27 (Knight 2-4, Johnson 2-5, Knell 2-5, Barcello 1-4, Traore 0-1, Lohner 0-4, Lucas 0-4), Utah Valley 5-19 (Aimaq 2-4, Harmon 2-4, Harding 1-4, Leifson 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, Nield 0-2, Darthard 0-3). Fouled Out_Lohner, Darthard. Rebounds_BYU 49 (Lohner, Barcello 11), Utah Valley 49 (Aimaq 22). Assists_BYU 15 (Lucas 8), Utah Valley 13 (Aimaq 4). Total Fouls_BYU 25, Utah Valley 17.

