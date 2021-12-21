Utah Valley St. 68, Washington 52

UTAH VALLEY ST. (8-3)

T.Fuller 4-10 2-4 10, Aimaq 4-10 7-8 15, Darthard 5-7 3-4 16, Harding 2-6 0-0 5, Nield 2-7 2-3 8, Ceaser 4-5 0-0 10, McCord 1-6 0-0 2, Farrer 1-2 0-0 2, Battle 0-0 0-0 0, Leifson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 14-19 68.

WASHINGTON (5-6)

Matthews 4-9 2-4 10, Roberts 1-4 0-2 2, Bajema 1-5 0-1 2, Brown 8-17 7-7 23, Davis 0-7 1-2 1, P.Fuller 3-9 1-3 7, Grant 1-1 2-5 4, Wilson 1-2 1-2 3, Ariyibi 0-0 0-0 0, Sorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 14-26 52.

Halftime_Utah Valley St. 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 8-22 (Darthard 3-5, Ceaser 2-3, Nield 2-6, Harding 1-4, Aimaq 0-1, Leifson 0-1, McCord 0-2), Washington 0-11 (Davis 0-1, Brown 0-2, P.Fuller 0-2, Matthews 0-2, Bajema 0-4). Fouled Out_Darthard, P.Fuller. Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 41 (Aimaq 15), Washington 26 (Brown, Grant 7). Assists_Utah Valley St. 12 (Nield 5), Washington 2 (Brown 2). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 24, Washington 21.

