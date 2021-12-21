UTEP 70, NC Central 61

NC CENTRAL (6-8)

Boone 2-6 0-0 4, King 6-12 1-2 13, Monroe 5-7 0-0 11, Miller 6-15 1-2 15, Wright 5-7 2-5 12, Fennell 0-1 0-0 0, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Caldwell 1-1 0-0 3, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Maultsby 1-1 0-0 3, Adedire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 4-9 61.

UTEP (7-4)

Kalu 1-2 0-1 2, Bieniemy 3-11 0-0 8, Kennedy 8-13 8-9 27, White 1-2 0-0 3, Saterfield 4-8 4-4 13, Agnew 4-7 6-7 16, Sibley 0-2 1-2 1, Maring 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 21-47 19-25 70.

Halftime_UTEP 33-26. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 5-9 (Miller 2-5, Caldwell 1-1, Maultsby 1-1, Monroe 1-1, Boone 0-1), UTEP 9-21 (Kennedy 3-5, Agnew 2-3, Bieniemy 2-6, White 1-2, Saterfield 1-4, Maring 0-1). Fouled Out_Monroe. Rebounds_NC Central 28 (Wright 9), UTEP 25 (Agnew, Sibley 5). Assists_NC Central 12 (Wright 4), UTEP 9 (Bieniemy 4). Total Fouls_NC Central 20, UTEP 29. A_4,047 (12,222).

