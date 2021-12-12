UTEP 77, New Mexico 69

UTEP (4-4)
Hollins 1-5 1-2 3, Kalu 2-3 0-0 4, Agnew 1-8 1-2 3, Boum 6-15 13-15 26, Kennedy 8-13 4-7 22, Verhoeven 2-5 2-2 6, Saterfield 3-6 0-0 8, White 0-1 0-0 0, Maring 2-2 1-1 5, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 22-29 77.
NEW MEXICO (6-4)
Muscadin 4-6 6-8 14, House 2-7 3-3 8, Johnson 6-11 3-3 16, Mashburn 1-12 0-1 2, Todd 1-3 0-0 2, Singleton 5-7 1-4 11, Jenkins 2-5 5-5 11, Allen-Tovar 2-7 1-2 5, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 19-26 69.
Halftime_UTEP 33-30. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 5-13 (Saterfield 2-3, Kennedy 2-4, Boum 1-3, Agnew 0-3), New Mexico 4-18 (Jenkins 2-4, House 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Muscadin 0-1, Todd 0-1, Allen-Tovar 0-3, Mashburn 0-5). Fouled Out_Hollins, Todd. Rebounds_UTEP 33 (Kennedy 8), New Mexico 38 (Johnson 10). Assists_UTEP 8 (Agnew 4), New Mexico 14 (Singleton 5). Total Fouls_UTEP 23, New Mexico 23.
