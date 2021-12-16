UTEP 82, McNeese St. 72

MCNEESE ST. (3-8)

Taylor 4-5 0-2 8, Medley-Bacon 2-5 6-6 10, English 3-9 2-3 9, Lewis 5-8 0-4 10, Scott 3-9 1-2 8, Warren 5-9 0-0 13, Massie 4-8 0-0 9, Francois 1-1 0-0 3, Shumate 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-56 9-17 72.

UTEP (6-4)

Hollins 1-3 0-0 3, Kalu 2-2 4-4 8, Agnew 3-9 2-3 9, Boum 5-16 9-12 23, Kennedy 8-12 1-1 20, Saterfield 5-10 0-0 13, White 2-2 0-1 4, Maring 0-1 0-0 0, Onyema 1-2 0-0 2, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 16-21 82.

Halftime_McNeese St. 38-34. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 7-20 (Warren 3-5, Francois 1-1, English 1-3, Massie 1-4, Scott 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Taylor 0-1), UTEP 12-29 (Boum 4-10, Kennedy 3-5, Saterfield 3-6, Hollins 1-2, Agnew 1-5, Onyema 0-1). Fouled Out_English. Rebounds_McNeese St. 34 (Medley-Bacon 9), UTEP 28 (Kennedy 6). Assists_McNeese St. 13 (Lewis 3), UTEP 15 (Boum 5). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 18, UTEP 12. A_5,522 (12,222).

