UTSA 78, Sam Houston St. 73

UTSA (6-4)
Alley 7-10 0-0 17, Germany 4-8 6-6 14, Deing 8-18 6-6 26, Ivy-Curry 6-14 2-2 16, Sabally 0-1 0-0 0, Aleu 1-5 0-0 3, Czumbel 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Bofinger 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 14-14 78.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (3-6)
Ikpe 4-9 0-0 8, Lampley 8-17 0-0 23, May 0-3 0-0 0, Ray 2-7 2-2 7, Flagg 7-16 0-3 19, Powers 1-4 0-0 3, Grant 2-5 0-0 5, Scroggins 1-1 0-2 2, Nicholas 1-3 2-2 4, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Karwowski 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-67 4-9 73.
Halftime_UTSA 42-24. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 10-23 (Deing 4-10, Alley 3-4, Ivy-Curry 2-6, Aleu 1-3), Sam Houston St. 15-35 (Lampley 7-15, Flagg 5-9, Ray 1-2, Powers 1-3, Grant 1-4, Cook 0-1, May 0-1). Rebounds_UTSA 29 (Germany 8), Sam Houston St. 33 (Flagg 13). Assists_UTSA 11 (Ivy-Curry 3), Sam Houston St. 12 (Lampley, Ray 3). Total Fouls_UTSA 11, Sam Houston St. 12.
