Valparaiso 67, E. Michigan 55

E. MICHIGAN (5-6)

N.Scott 3-7 3-3 9, Njie 2-3 0-0 4, Farrakhan 8-17 0-0 17, M.Scott 3-16 4-4 10, Spottsville 5-8 0-0 10, Okongo 1-3 1-1 3, Jihad 0-1 0-0 0, Savicevic 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Binelli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 8-8 55.

VALPARAISO (6-6)

Kithier 2-6 0-0 4, Krikke 6-11 5-6 17, Anderson 4-10 4-4 15, Edwards 1-6 2-2 4, King 4-12 0-0 9, Taylor 7-10 0-0 18, Ruedinger 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 0-2 0-0 0, Woodyard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 11-12 67.

Halftime_E. Michigan 28-26. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 1-11 (Farrakhan 1-3, Savicevic 0-1, N.Scott 0-1, M.Scott 0-6), Valparaiso 8-23 (Taylor 4-7, Anderson 3-6, King 1-1, Kithier 0-1, Krikke 0-1, Ruedinger 0-1, Barrett 0-2, Edwards 0-4). Rebounds_E. Michigan 31 (N.Scott 8), Valparaiso 32 (King 7). Assists_E. Michigan 6 (M.Scott 4), Valparaiso 12 (Ruedinger 4). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 12, Valparaiso 13. A_1,293 (5,000).

