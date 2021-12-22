Valparaiso 88, William & Mary 66

WILLIAM & MARY (1-12)

Blair 5-7 2-2 14, Hatton 1-3 4-4 6, Wight 7-9 0-2 14, Kochera 5-10 1-1 12, Lewis 3-14 0-0 7, Milkereit 3-6 0-0 8, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Ayesa 1-1 0-0 3, Hermanovskis 0-2 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 7-9 66.

VALPARAISO (7-6)

Kithier 5-6 2-2 12, Krikke 3-6 3-4 9, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 7-10 0-0 17, King 9-14 0-0 19, Taylor 5-7 1-2 15, Gordon 2-6 2-3 7, Ruedinger 0-1 0-0 0, Woodyard 2-2 0-0 6, Barrett 1-2 0-0 3, DeAveiro 0-1 0-0 0, Morrill 0-0 0-0 0, Pappas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 8-11 88.

Halftime_Valparaiso 50-36. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 7-19 (Blair 2-3, Milkereit 2-3, Ayesa 1-1, Kochera 1-5, Lewis 1-5, Hermanovskis 0-2), Valparaiso 12-22 (Taylor 4-6, Edwards 3-5, Woodyard 2-2, Barrett 1-1, King 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Kithier 0-1, Ruedinger 0-1). Rebounds_William & Mary 32 (Wight 8), Valparaiso 17 (Kithier 6). Assists_William & Mary 12 (Lewis 8), Valparaiso 23 (Anderson 6). Total Fouls_William & Mary 14, Valparaiso 12. A_2,125 (5,000).

