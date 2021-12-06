Valpo faces East-West University

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 3:31 pm
East-West University vs. Valparaiso (4-5)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Beacons will be taking on the Phantoms of NAIA program East-West University. Valparaiso is coming off a 71-60 road win over Western Michigan in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Thomas Kithier has averaged 12.1 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Beacons. Sheldon Edwards has complemented Kithier and is averaging 12.8 points per game.TERRIFIC THOMAS: In nine appearances this season, Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier has shot 64 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso went 1-6 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Beacons offense put up 65.1 points per contest across those seven contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

