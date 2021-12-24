Vanderbilt 69, BYU 67

BYU (10-3)

Ally Atiki 0-0 0-0 0, Lohner 5-6 0-0 11, Barcello 5-14 2-2 15, Knell 3-6 1-1 10, Lucas 2-8 0-0 4, Johnson 5-13 1-2 11, Traore 2-5 5-6 9, Knight 0-3 2-4 2, George 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-58 11-15 67.

VANDERBILT (8-4)

Millora-Brown 1-5 2-3 4, Stute 5-9 1-1 14, Chatman 1-4 1-2 4, Pippen 8-16 6-9 23, Wright 5-14 3-3 13, Thomas 3-8 0-0 8, Dezonie 1-3 0-0 3, Frank 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 13-18 69.

Halftime_BYU 35-30. 3-Point Goals_BYU 8-20 (Knell 3-5, Barcello 3-6, George 1-1, Lohner 1-1, Knight 0-1, Lucas 0-1, Johnson 0-5), Vanderbilt 8-26 (Stute 3-7, Thomas 2-5, Dezonie 1-2, Chatman 1-3, Pippen 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Wright 0-5). Rebounds_BYU 38 (Traore 15), Vanderbilt 31 (Millora-Brown 10). Assists_BYU 13 (Lucas 4), Vanderbilt 12 (Millora-Brown, Pippen 3). Total Fouls_BYU 22, Vanderbilt 16.

