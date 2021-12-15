VCU 66, FAU 46

FAU (6-4)

Goldin 0-1 0-2 0, Baruti 1-3 0-0 2, Forrest 2-7 0-0 5, Greenlee 3-9 0-0 6, Martin 3-11 4-6 13, Davis 2-3 0-0 5, Winchester 3-6 1-2 7, Rosado 2-6 0-0 4, Niang 1-2 0-0 2, Zimonjic 0-1 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 17-49 7-12 46.

VCU (7-4)

Stockard 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 0-3 7-8 7, Baldwin 2-7 2-4 6, Curry 5-7 2-4 13, Nunn 4-9 1-1 9, Kern 1-2 1-1 3, Tsohonis 2-3 0-2 6, Ward 2-4 0-0 4, DeLoach 4-4 1-3 9, Banks 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 24-43 14-23 66.

Halftime_VCU 26-20. 3-Point Goals_FAU 5-23 (Martin 3-10, Davis 1-1, Forrest 1-6, Winchester 0-1, Baruti 0-2, Greenlee 0-3), VCU 4-11 (Tsohonis 2-3, Banks 1-1, Curry 1-1, Baldwin 0-1, Kern 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Winchester. Rebounds_FAU 26 (Davis 7), VCU 26 (Williams 8). Assists_FAU 4 (Greenlee 3), VCU 15 (Baldwin 9). Total Fouls_FAU 24, VCU 13.

