VCU 66, Jacksonville St. 52

JACKSONVILLE ST. (3-4)
Huffman 4-8 0-0 8, Adams 1-3 0-0 2, Finch 3-7 1-1 8, Gibbs 3-12 3-3 12, Henry 0-0 2-4 2, Pal 5-8 0-2 11, King 1-3 0-0 2, Zeliznak 3-5 0-4 6, Byrd 0-0 0-0 0, S.Henderson 0-1 1-2 1, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0, Touze 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 7-16 52.
VCU (5-4)
Stockard 4-8 0-1 8, Williams 1-8 0-0 2, Baldwin 3-5 6-6 13, Curry 3-8 4-6 10, Nunn 7-8 4-4 20, DeLoach 2-2 0-0 4, Kern 0-2 0-0 0, Tsohonis 4-9 0-0 9, Banks 0-2 0-0 0, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 14-17 66.
Halftime_VCU 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 5-18 (Gibbs 3-9, Finch 1-1, Pal 1-3, S.Henderson 0-1, Adams 0-2, King 0-2), VCU 4-19 (Nunn 2-3, Baldwin 1-3, Tsohonis 1-3, Banks 0-1, Kern 0-1, Curry 0-2, Williams 0-6). Fouled Out_Adams, Williams. Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 31 (Huffman 7), VCU 27 (Stockard 8). Assists_Jacksonville St. 12 (Finch 3), VCU 10 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 20, VCU 15.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments