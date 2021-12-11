VCU 75, Old Dominion 66

VCU (5-4)
Stockard 8-14 0-0 16, Williams 4-6 5-8 16, Baldwin 4-9 2-6 11, Curry 2-4 0-0 4, Nunn 2-7 2-2 6, Kern 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 3-7 3-3 9, Tsohonis 2-5 2-2 8, DeLoach 1-4 1-2 3, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 15-23 75.
OLD DOMINION (5-6)
Ezikpe 4-7 3-4 11, Hunter 1-5 0-0 2, Keyser 4-11 5-7 14, Long 4-11 2-3 10, Oliver 1-6 0-0 2, Trice 7-9 2-4 16, Stines 4-5 1-2 9, Essien 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 25-56 15-22 66.
Halftime_Old Dominion 37-31. 3-Point Goals_VCU 6-18 (Williams 3-4, Tsohonis 2-4, Baldwin 1-3, Curry 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Banks 0-4), Old Dominion 1-9 (Keyser 1-3, Hunter 0-2, Long 0-2, Oliver 0-2). Fouled Out_Ezikpe. Rebounds_VCU 29 (Williams 9), Old Dominion 31 (Trice 8). Assists_VCU 15 (Baldwin 5), Old Dominion 14 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_VCU 18, Old Dominion 18.
