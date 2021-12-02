Campbell (6-1) vs. VCU (3-4)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Campbell in a non-conference matchup. Campbell won easily 83-39 at home against Lancaster Bible College on Tuesday, while VCU is coming off of a 70-63 overtime loss in Nassau last week to UConn.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Vince Williams Jr., KeShawn Curry and Levi Stockard III have combined to score 48 percent of VCU’s points this season. For Campbell, Ricky Clemons, Cedric Henderson Jr. and Austin McCullough have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Fighting Camels points over their last five.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS JR.: Williams has connected on 30.4 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fighting Camels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rams. VCU has an assist on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Campbell has assists on 48 of 81 field goals (59.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell defense has allowed only 57.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 15th-best mark in the country. The VCU offense has put up just 56.3 points through seven games (ranked 245th among Division I teams).

