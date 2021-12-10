Vermont 70, Brown 65

VERMONT (7-4)
Davis 5-8 2-4 16, Powell 5-9 4-4 15, Mazzulla 3-9 3-4 11, Shungu 6-11 6-7 18, Sullivan 3-9 0-0 7, Duncan 1-2 1-2 3, Patella 0-2 0-0 0, Fiorillo 0-0 0-0 0, Deloney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 16-21 70.
BROWN (8-5)
Choh 3-8 5-6 11, Gainey 4-4 0-2 8, Friday 3-11 0-0 7, Mitchell 0-1 1-2 1, Wojcik 5-10 2-3 13, Lilly 6-11 0-0 13, Ferrari 4-4 0-0 12, Meren 0-0 0-0 0, Ndur 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 8-13 65.
Halftime_Vermont 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 8-23 (Davis 4-4, Mazzulla 2-4, Sullivan 1-4, Powell 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Patella 0-2, Shungu 0-3), Brown 7-21 (Ferrari 4-4, Friday 1-3, Lilly 1-5, Wojcik 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Choh 0-3). Fouled Out_Mitchell. Rebounds_Vermont 27 (Powell 8), Brown 27 (Choh 7). Assists_Vermont 10 (Shungu 3), Brown 12 (Lilly 6). Total Fouls_Vermont 13, Brown 20. A_1,226 (2,800).
