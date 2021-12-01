Vermont 83, Dartmouth 65

DARTMOUTH (3-2)
Ogbu 1-3 0-0 2, Rai 6-12 7-7 20, Barry 2-10 2-2 8, Samuels 1-4 0-0 2, Slajchert 2-2 0-0 5, Krystowiak 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 4-10 2-2 13, Robinson 2-5 0-0 6, Cornish 1-4 0-0 2, Myrthil 1-2 0-0 2, Neskovic 1-2 0-0 2, Blaufeld 0-0 0-0 0, Dimitrijevic 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 11-11 65.
VERMONT (6-3)
Davis 6-10 4-5 16, Powell 5-7 0-0 11, Mazzulla 4-6 2-2 10, Shungu 4-7 4-4 13, Sullivan 4-8 2-2 13, Gibson 4-7 0-2 10, Patella 0-0 3-4 3, Duncan 0-0 0-0 0, Fiorillo 1-3 0-0 2, Guillory 1-2 0-1 2, Deloney 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 30-53 15-20 83.
Halftime_Vermont 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 10-24 (Wade 3-6, Robinson 2-4, Barry 2-7, McRae 1-1, Rai 1-1, Slajchert 1-1, Krystowiak 0-1, Neskovic 0-1, Samuels 0-2), Vermont 8-20 (Sullivan 3-6, Gibson 2-3, Deloney 1-2, Powell 1-2, Shungu 1-4, Davis 0-1, Fiorillo 0-2). Rebounds_Dartmouth 26 (Rai 9), Vermont 29 (Davis 8). Assists_Dartmouth 10 (Barry 4), Vermont 16 (Shungu 4). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 20, Vermont 10. A_2,321 (3,266).
