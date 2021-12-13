On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Verstappen says he partied until daybreak after F1 win

ROB HARRIS
December 13, 2021 9:55 am
1 min read
      

After a grueling season and an agonizing wait to be confirmed as Formula One champion, Max Verstappen was in a hurry to finally get the party started.

Leaving proved harder.

The sun was already rising over Abu Dhabi when Verstappen left the celebrations around 7 a.m. local time.

“All the emotions they come out,” the bleary-eyed Dutchman said on a video call on Monday. “So it was a lot of fun. Of course when I woke up it wasn’t so fun. I maybe regretted that final drink.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Verstappen may get to launch another round of celebrations after a possible verdict from FIA’s International Court of Appeal. Mercedes could yet appeal the outcome of Sunday’s season-ending race that saw Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to deny the reigning champion a record eighth world title.

However, a message from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff to Verstappen struck a more reconciliatory tone.

“Toto sent me a text — congratulations on on the season and that I deserve to win it,” Verstappen said. “So that was very nice of him, of course. Emotions run very high to that last lap from both teams. It is what is is. We will see.

Mercedes lost its initial protests at the track on Sunday. One of the protests centered on whether Verstappen had broken rules by passing Hamilton before the safety car period had ended, the other on the restart procedure itself and the number of lapped cars that were given the green light to overtake the safety car.

Mercedes argued Hamilton would have won the race if all had overtaken the safety car due to the time required, making a final lap showdown impossible.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hyakuri ATR 2021: Cowboys Touchdown