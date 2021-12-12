Villanova 56, No. 23 Oregon St. 52

OREGON ST. (5-3)
Brown 2-5 2-2 6, Corosdale 4-8 0-0 10, Mack 4-11 1-1 11, Kampschroeder 2-9 0-0 5, Von Oelhoffen 0-8 0-0 0, Mitrovic 7-12 0-0 14, Adams 1-4 4-5 6, Codding 0-0 0-0 0, Marotte 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 7-8 52
VILLANOVA (5-5)
Garzon 3-8 2-2 11, Herlihy 3-12 3-3 10, Siegrist 9-22 7-8 28, Mullin 1-8 0-0 3, Olsen 1-5 0-0 2, Cauley 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Runyan 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-62 12-13 56
|Oregon St.
|10
|17
|14
|11
|—
|52
|Villanova
|12
|15
|21
|8
|—
|56
3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 5-20 (Corosdale 2-5, Mack 2-4, Kampschroeder 1-4, Von Oelhoffen 0-3, Adams 0-1, Marotte 0-3), Villanova 8-32 (Garzon 3-7, Herlihy 1-7, Siegrist 3-7, Mullin 1-7, Olsen 0-2, Cauley 0-1, Runyan 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 11 (Brown 3), Villanova 14 (Mullin 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 50 (Mitrovic 7-13), Villanova 32 (Siegrist 2-9). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 14, Villanova 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_905.
