Virginia 57, Pittsburgh 56

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 10:14 pm
PITTSBURGH (2-5)

Gueye 2-6 3-4 8, Hugley 2-11 7-8 12, Burton 4-12 2-2 11, Ezeakudo 3-6 0-0 8, Jeffress 2-3 0-0 6, Santos 1-4 0-0 3, Oladapo 3-3 0-0 6, Collier 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 18-46 12-16 56.

VIRGINIA (5-3)

Gardner 7-10 1-1 15, Shedrick 3-6 0-2 6, Beekman 0-4 0-0 0, Clark 2-4 4-4 9, Franklin 5-15 0-0 10, Caffaro 3-4 0-0 6, Murray 2-4 0-0 5, Stattmann 1-2 0-0 3, Milicic 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-52 5-7 57.

Halftime_Virginia 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 8-16 (Jeffress 2-2, Ezeakudo 2-4, Santos 1-1, Burton 1-2, Gueye 1-2, Hugley 1-5), Virginia 4-21 (Clark 1-2, Stattmann 1-2, Milicic 1-3, Murray 1-3, Gardner 0-1, Beekman 0-4, Franklin 0-6). Fouled Out_Caffaro. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 26 (Gueye, Jeffress 6), Virginia 22 (Gardner, Clark 5). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (Burton 4), Virginia 18 (Beekman, Clark 6). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 12, Virginia 13. A_14,257 (14,593).

