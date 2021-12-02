Trending:
Virginia 60, William & Mary 44

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 10:42 pm
WILLIAM & MARY (4-3)

Bellamy 2-4 2-2 7, McTeer 2-6 3-6 7, Montella 1-4 4-6 7, Sramac 1-12 0-0 2, Wagner 3-13 0-0 6, Beckwith 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Frisby-Smith 2-6 2-2 7, Magee 1-3 0-0 2, Stevenson 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-53 11-16 44

VIRGINIA (2-6)

Clarkson 4-5 2-3 10, Taylor 6-13 2-4 14, Miller 3-4 0-0 7, Toi 7-11 0-1 18, Valladay 1-3 1-4 3, Bristol 1-2 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-4 0-0 0, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Dale 1-3 0-0 2, Lawson 1-6 0-0 2, Pitts 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin 0-2 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 5-14 60

William & Mary 12 6 9 17 44
Virginia 18 10 23 9 60

3-Point Goals_William & Mary 5-21 (Bellamy 1-3, Montella 1-3, Sramac 0-4, Wagner 0-6, Frisby-Smith 1-1, Stevenson 2-4), Virginia 5-14 (Taylor 0-1, Miller 1-1, Toi 4-7, Dale 0-1, Lawson 0-3, Griffin 0-1). Assists_William & Mary 10 (Montella 3), Virginia 17 (Valladay 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_William & Mary 35 (Bellamy 5-8), Virginia 44 (Taylor 4-12). Total Fouls_William & Mary 13, Virginia 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,555.

