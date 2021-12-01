Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58

VIRGINIA TECH (5-2)
Aluma 6-14 4-6 17, Mutts 6-12 2-4 16, Alleyne 3-12 0-0 8, Cattoor 4-10 0-0 12, Murphy 0-4 0-0 0, Maddox 2-2 0-0 4, N’Guessan 2-3 1-2 5, Ojiako 0-1 0-0 0, Pedulla 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 7-12 62.
MARYLAND (5-3)
Scott 5-9 0-0 11, Wahab 7-8 4-4 18, Ayala 1-9 0-0 2, Hart 4-7 2-2 10, Russell 2-10 4-4 8, Reese 3-7 1-1 7, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Martinez 0-4 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 11-11 58.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 9-20 (Cattoor 4-7, Alleyne 2-3, Mutts 2-3, Aluma 1-4, Pedulla 0-1, Murphy 0-2), Maryland 1-13 (Scott 1-4, Hart 0-1, Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-1, Ayala 0-3, Russell 0-3). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 28 (Aluma 11), Maryland 37 (Reese 8). Assists_Virginia Tech 15 (Alleyne, Murphy 4), Maryland 6 (Russell 3). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 15, Maryland 12.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments