Virginia Tech 77, No. 15 Duke 55

DUKE (9-2)

Akinbode-James 3-5 0-1 6, Gordon 0-9 0-0 0, Balogun 9-17 3-3 22, de Jesus 4-11 0-0 9, Taylor 2-12 3-3 7, Williams 1-1 0-4 2, Finklea-Guity 1-3 2-2 4, Goodchild 1-10 0-0 3, Havas 0-0 0-0 0, Volker 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-69 10-15 55

VIRGINIA TECH (10-3)

Kitley 9-18 9-9 27, Amoore 7-12 2-2 20, King 1-4 0-0 3, Sheppard 2-9 3-3 9, Traylor 3-8 6-6 13, Gregg 1-2 0-0 2, Geiman 1-1 0-0 3, Lytle 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 20-20 77

Duke 13 8 10 24 — 55 Virginia Tech 19 20 20 18 — 77

3-Point Goals_Duke 3-18 (Gordon 0-5, Balogun 1-3, de Jesus 1-3, Taylor 0-2, Goodchild 1-4, Volker 0-1), Virginia Tech 9-22 (Amoore 4-8, King 1-3, Sheppard 2-6, Traylor 1-3, Geiman 1-1, Lytle 0-1). Assists_Duke 9 (Goodchild 3), Virginia Tech 15 (Amoore 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Duke 42 (Gordon 5-6), Virginia Tech 38 (Kitley 4-13). Total Fouls_Duke 14, Virginia Tech 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,664.

