Virginia Tech 86, St. Bonaventure 49

ST. BONAVENTURE (8-3)

Osunniyi 4-6 0-3 8, Adaway 1-11 2-2 5, Holmes 0-6 0-0 0, Lofton 1-4 0-0 3, Welch 4-11 0-0 11, Adams 4-6 1-2 9, Coulibaly 2-4 2-4 6, Brown 2-5 0-0 5, Ndjock-Tadjore 0-0 0-0 0, Saizonou 0-1 2-2 2, Durosinmi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 7-13 49.

VIRGINIA TECH (8-4)

Aluma 5-11 2-2 12, Mutts 1-1 0-0 2, Alleyne 3-10 1-2 9, Cattoor 6-7 4-5 21, Murphy 7-10 0-0 18, Maddox 2-4 3-4 8, N’Guessan 1-2 1-2 3, Pedulla 2-2 0-0 5, Ojiako 0-0 5-6 5, Kidd 0-0 0-0 0, Haynes 1-1 1-2 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Varga 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 17-23 86.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 42-20. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 6-23 (Welch 3-8, Lofton 1-2, Brown 1-3, Adaway 1-5, Adams 0-1, Coulibaly 0-1, Holmes 0-3), Virginia Tech 13-28 (Cattoor 5-5, Murphy 4-7, Alleyne 2-8, Pedulla 1-1, Maddox 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Varga 0-1, Aluma 0-2). Fouled Out_Pedulla. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 23 (Adaway 6), Virginia Tech 31 (Mutts 7). Assists_St. Bonaventure 8 (Lofton 3), Virginia Tech 14 (Aluma 4). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 17, Virginia Tech 13.

