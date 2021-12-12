Virginia Tech 89, Radford 40

RADFORD (4-5)
Christ 1-7 1-2 3, Birkhead 5-12 2-3 16, McClean 2-6 0-0 4, Morgan 1-6 3-4 5, Tudor 1-4 2-2 4, LaLonde 2-5 1-1 6, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Blake 0-1 0-0 0, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Roshelle 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-51 9-12 40
VIRGINIA TECH (8-3)
Kitley 10-16 2-4 22, Amoore 3-8 0-2 7, Baines 7-8 0-0 14, King 2-6 0-0 6, Sheppard 6-14 0-0 15, Gregg 2-3 1-2 5, Geiman 0-2 2-2 2, Lytle 1-2 0-0 3, Traylor 5-9 4-4 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-68 9-14 89
|Radford
|19
|10
|6
|5
|—
|40
|Virginia Tech
|25
|15
|20
|29
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_Radford 5-9 (Birkhead 4-6, Morgan 0-1, LaLonde 1-1, Williams 0-1), Virginia Tech 8-28 (Amoore 1-5, King 2-5, Sheppard 3-11, Geiman 0-2, Lytle 1-2, Traylor 1-3). Assists_Radford 6 (McClean 2), Virginia Tech 17 (Amoore 4). Fouled Out_Radford Tudor. Rebounds_Radford 31 (Team 6-8), Virginia Tech 39 (Baines 3-12). Total Fouls_Radford 17, Virginia Tech 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,489.
