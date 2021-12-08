Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60

CORNELL (8-2)
Dickson 4-7 3-3 11, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Dolan 1-2 0-0 2, Manon 1-5 3-3 5, Patel 1-3 2-2 4, Boothby 2-3 0-0 6, Noll 3-6 0-0 7, N.Williams 1-6 2-3 4, Hansen 1-6 0-0 3, Gray 1-1 0-3 2, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0, Ragland 3-5 2-2 11, Filien 0-1 0-0 0, Ervin 1-1 0-0 3, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 12-16 60.
VIRGINIA TECH (7-3)
Aluma 8-9 0-0 16, Mutts 3-4 4-4 10, Alleyne 5-11 0-0 13, Cattoor 4-8 0-0 11, Murphy 3-5 0-0 7, Maddox 4-8 4-4 14, N’Guessan 3-6 4-7 10, Pedulla 4-8 0-0 11, Ojiako 0-1 1-2 1, Kidd 0-1 0-0 0, Haynes 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Varga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 13-17 93.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 47-31. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 8-26 (Ragland 3-5, Boothby 2-3, Ervin 1-1, Hansen 1-2, Noll 1-4, Dickson 0-1, Dolan 0-1, Filien 0-1, Manon 0-1, N.Williams 0-1, Patel 0-2, Jones 0-4), Virginia Tech 12-23 (Cattoor 3-4, Pedulla 3-4, Alleyne 3-6, Maddox 2-4, Murphy 1-3, Aluma 0-1, Varga 0-1). Rebounds_Cornell 20 (Samberg, E.Williams 3), Virginia Tech 39 (N’Guessan 9). Assists_Cornell 16 (N.Williams 5), Virginia Tech 16 (Mutts, Murphy 4). Total Fouls_Cornell 14, Virginia Tech 14. A_6,403 (10,052).
