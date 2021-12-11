VMI 64, Gardner-Webb 61

GARDNER-WEBB (4-6)
Reid 4-11 1-2 9, Sears 0-5 0-0 0, Terry 5-10 5-5 16, D.Williams 5-15 4-8 15, Z.Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Selden 4-8 1-2 10, Soumaoro 0-7 0-0 0, Dufeal 1-10 2-2 4. Totals 22-73 13-19 61.
VMI (7-4)
Stephens 10-22 5-6 28, Bonham 2-8 1-1 5, Conway 3-9 4-5 12, Curfman 4-13 0-0 10, Mans 0-3 2-3 2, Tang 3-4 1-1 7, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Huff 0-1 0-0 0, Arnold 0-1 0-0 0, Rowe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 13-16 64.
Halftime_VMI 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 4-23 (Terry 1-2, Z.Williams 1-2, Selden 1-3, D.Williams 1-5, Dufeal 0-3, Sears 0-3, Soumaoro 0-5), VMI 7-29 (Stephens 3-9, Curfman 2-5, Conway 2-8, Arnold 0-1, Huff 0-1, Bonham 0-2, Mans 0-3). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 47 (Dufeal 15), VMI 39 (Stephens 16). Assists_Gardner-Webb 6 (Sears, Terry, D.Williams, Selden, Soumaoro, Dufeal 1), VMI 9 (Stephens 3). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 15, VMI 15. A_2,306 (5,029).
