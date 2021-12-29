VMI 80, Wofford 73

VMI (8-5)

Stephens 11-13 3-3 27, Bonham 4-6 2-5 11, Conway 3-10 2-2 10, Curfman 8-16 0-0 21, Mans 2-5 0-0 6, Huff 2-5 0-0 5, Watkins 0-2 0-0 0, Rowe 0-1 0-0 0, Arnold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 7-10 80.

WOFFORD (8-5)

Godwin 1-5 0-0 2, Mack 7-11 3-3 18, Bigelow 6-14 0-0 16, Larson 3-9 0-0 8, Safford 5-10 3-4 15, Patterson 3-5 0-1 8, Tripp 1-1 1-2 3, L.Turner 1-2 0-0 3, K.Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Appelgren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 7-10 73.

Halftime_VMI 39-29. 3-Point Goals_VMI 13-35 (Curfman 5-12, Mans 2-4, Stephens 2-4, Conway 2-8, Bonham 1-1, Huff 1-4, Watkins 0-2), Wofford 12-33 (Bigelow 4-10, Patterson 2-4, Safford 2-5, Larson 2-8, Mack 1-2, L.Turner 1-2, K.Turner 0-2). Rebounds_VMI 30 (Stephens 12), Wofford 32 (Godwin, Bigelow 7). Assists_VMI 19 (Stephens 6), Wofford 9 (Larson 5). Total Fouls_VMI 13, Wofford 16. A_706 (3,500).

