VMI 90, Portland 82

VMI (5-4)
Stephens 5-9 6-7 18, Bonham 5-10 3-4 16, Conway 4-9 0-0 11, Curfman 4-12 6-6 17, Mans 6-9 2-3 18, Arnold 0-2 2-2 2, Watkins 1-5 2-2 4, Rowe 2-2 0-0 4, Tang 0-2 0-0 0, Huff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 21-24 90.
PORTLAND (7-3)
Wood 6-11 4-4 20, Silveira 1-1 0-0 2, Austin 7-13 6-6 26, Meadows 1-8 4-6 7, Robertson 7-16 0-1 19, Sjolund 3-9 0-1 8, Nduka 0-2 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Vucinic 0-2 0-0 0, Svetozarevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 14-18 82.
Halftime_VMI 49-31. 3-Point Goals_VMI 15-36 (Mans 4-6, Bonham 3-5, Curfman 3-7, Conway 3-8, Stephens 2-4, Huff 0-1, Arnold 0-2, Watkins 0-3), Portland 18-46 (Austin 6-10, Robertson 5-12, Wood 4-9, Sjolund 2-8, Meadows 1-7). Fouled Out_Sjolund. Rebounds_VMI 38 (Conway 13), Portland 26 (Robertson 10). Assists_VMI 12 (Bonham 4), Portland 19 (Meadows 7). Total Fouls_VMI 19, Portland 21. A_1,171 (4,852).
