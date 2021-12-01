On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Von Oelhoffen leads No. 23 Oregon State women past Pacific

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 4:04 pm
1 min read
      

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen made a go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play and sank two free throws with 1.5 seconds left, and No. 23 Oregon State beat Pacific 76-72 on Wednesday to spoil Anaya James’ 31-point performance.

Von Oelhoffen hit an open 3-pointer from the wing with one second remaining on the shot clock to give Oregon State a 72-70 lead, and James answered at the other end to tie it with 44.5 left.

Oregon State had two chances at it, after Kennedy Brown’s 13th rebound, and Ellie Mack made a driving layup at 17.3 for a two-point lead. After a timeout, James missed a free-throw line jumper and Greta Kampschroeder grabbed the defensive rebound before calling a timeout with 2.3 left.

Von Oelhoffen led Oregon State (4-2) with 18 points. Taylor Jones added 15 points and Mack had 10.

James was 10 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for Pacific (2-5). Erica Adams added 13 points, Liz Smith scored 12 and Elizabeth Elliott had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Oregon State, which improved to 6-0 against Pacific, doesn’t play again until starting a four-game road trip at Monmouth on Dec. 10. The trip also includes two games in Hawaii.

