W. Carolina 102, Warren Wilson 47

WARREN WILSON (0-2)
Bell 1-3 0-0 2, Daye 4-15 12-13 22, King 2-12 1-2 5, Banuelos 3-6 1-2 7, Carroll 1-5 1-2 3, Bessette 1-5 5-6 7, Carlton 0-5 1-2 1, Coley 0-0 0-0 0, Mendez 0-1 0-0 0, Hartbarger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-52 21-27 47.
W. CAROLINA (4-4)
Petrakis 2-7 0-0 4, Bacote 5-8 0-0 12, McCray 3-8 0-0 7, Robinson 4-7 2-2 11, Woolbright 3-5 1-1 7, Banks 4-12 0-0 12, Massey 3-7 2-2 11, Monroe 4-7 2-4 13, Gilmore 2-4 0-2 4, Price 5-9 3-4 17, Everett 1-2 1-4 3, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 36-77 12-21 102.
Halftime_W. Carolina 53-26. 3-Point Goals_Warren Wilson 2-12 (Daye 2-5, Banuelos 0-1, Carlton 0-3, Carroll 0-3), W. Carolina 18-38 (Price 4-5, Banks 4-11, Massey 3-5, Monroe 3-5, Bacote 2-3, Robinson 1-3, McCray 1-4, Petrakis 0-1, Rogers 0-1). Fouled Out_King, McCray. Rebounds_Warren Wilson 17 (King, Banuelos 5), W. Carolina 59 (Gilmore 11). Assists_Warren Wilson 3 (King, Carroll, Bessette 1), W. Carolina 24 (Woolbright 8). Total Fouls_Warren Wilson 19, W. Carolina 20. A_1,522 (7,826).
