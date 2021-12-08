W. Carolina 74, Tennessee Tech 69, OT

TENNESSEE TECH (2-7)
Goldman 1-6 0-0 3, Ramsey 5-9 0-0 10, Clay 5-19 3-3 15, Davidson 4-8 0-0 10, Wood 1-7 1-2 3, White 5-10 4-4 14, Diarra 3-9 0-0 7, Pettway 3-8 1-3 7, Sylla 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-78 9-12 69.
W. CAROLINA (6-4)
Petrakis 3-10 0-0 6, Bacote 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 5-17 6-8 19, Woolbright 7-12 2-3 17, Harris 0-5 1-2 1, McCray 5-11 1-2 15, Banks 3-10 2-2 11, Price 1-4 3-4 5, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-73 15-21 74.
Halftime_W. Carolina 25-23. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 6-26 (Davidson 2-4, Clay 2-9, Diarra 1-4, Goldman 1-6, Pettway 0-1, White 0-2), W. Carolina 11-38 (McCray 4-7, Banks 3-9, Robinson 3-10, Woolbright 1-2, Bacote 0-1, Price 0-1, Harris 0-3, Petrakis 0-5). Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 47 (Clay 8), W. Carolina 47 (Woolbright 15). Assists_Tennessee Tech 8 (Goldman, Diarra 2), W. Carolina 13 (Woolbright 5). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 17, W. Carolina 13. A_1,722 (7,826).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments