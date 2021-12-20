W. Illinois 84, Denver 80, OT

W. ILLINOIS (10-2)

Barisic 3-13 1-1 8, Carius 4-10 2-4 13, Pearson 4-4 3-4 11, Massner 10-20 10-15 31, Sandage 3-10 4-4 11, Dixon 2-2 3-5 7, Burrell 0-0 0-0 0, Flores 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-60 23-33 84.

DENVER (4-10)

Lopez-Sanvicente 0-0 0-0 0, Tainamo 8-10 5-6 21, Hunt 8-18 5-6 22, Johnson 5-12 8-8 21, Moore 0-4 0-4 0, Smith 4-6 5-6 13, Porter 0-5 1-2 1, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0, Henn 1-2 0-0 2, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 24-32 80.

Halftime_Denver 33-32. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 7-26 (Carius 3-5, Flores 1-1, Massner 1-6, Sandage 1-6, Barisic 1-8), Denver 4-14 (Johnson 3-4, Hunt 1-2, Henn 0-1, Tainamo 0-1, Moore 0-2, Porter 0-4). Fouled Out_Carius, Sandage, Henn. Rebounds_W. Illinois 29 (Massner 9), Denver 35 (Tainamo 10). Assists_W. Illinois 7 (Massner 4), Denver 12 (Moore 3). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 26, Denver 30. A_682 (7,200).

