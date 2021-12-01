Trending:
W. Illinois 93, Ball St. 80

December 1, 2021 9:37 pm
BALL ST. (3-4)

Thomas 5-8 4-7 14, Sparks 3-7 0-0 6, Bumbalough 5-10 5-5 17, Cochran 1-5 4-6 6, Sellers 4-7 2-2 11, Jacobs 4-5 1-1 10, Windham 0-3 4-5 4, M.Pearson 3-5 1-2 8, Jihad 0-3 0-1 0, Huggins 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-55 21-29 80.

W. ILLINOIS (6-2)

Barisic 5-16 2-2 14, Carius 3-8 0-0 9, T.Pearson 5-9 3-5 13, Massner 5-14 6-11 18, Sandage 11-16 4-5 33, Flores 1-3 2-4 4, Dixon 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Lamar 0-0 0-0 0, Anhold 0-0 0-0 0, Jeter 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 17-27 93.

Halftime_W. Illinois 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 5-10 (Bumbalough 2-5, Jacobs 1-1, M.Pearson 1-1, Sellers 1-1, Thomas 0-1, Windham 0-1), W. Illinois 14-31 (Sandage 7-9, Carius 3-8, Massner 2-4, Barisic 2-9, Flores 0-1). Fouled Out_Sparks, T.Pearson. Rebounds_Ball St. 35 (Bumbalough 9), W. Illinois 30 (Massner 8). Assists_Ball St. 6 (Cochran, Windham 2), W. Illinois 13 (Barisic, Massner 4). Total Fouls_Ball St. 22, W. Illinois 21. A_998 (5,139).

