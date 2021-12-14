W. Kentucky 90, Centre 52

CENTRE (0-1)

Gerald 2-6 0-0 5, Smith 4-14 0-2 8, Baughman 3-12 0-1 8, J.Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Moore 1-10 0-0 3, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Ring 1-6 0-0 3, Banks 2-3 0-0 6, Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Knochelmann 0-2 0-0 0, Blair 0-1 0-0 0, Wooldridge 2-2 0-0 6, Bush 1-2 1-2 4, N’Dia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-71 1-5 52.

W. KENTUCKY (7-4)

Hamilton 8-14 1-2 17, Sharp 2-4 2-2 6, Frampton 3-10 0-0 9, Justice 4-9 0-0 10, McKnight 5-7 0-0 11, Anderson 8-11 2-2 18, Brashear 2-6 0-0 5, Stansbury 0-2 0-0 0, Butz 3-6 0-0 6, Cozart 3-3 2-2 8, Conrad 0-1 0-0 0, Olden 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-76 7-8 90.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 48-18. 3-Point Goals_Centre 11-42 (Wooldridge 2-2, Banks 2-3, Baughman 2-9, Bush 1-2, Moore 1-3, Gerald 1-4, Ring 1-5, J.Williams 1-5, Blair 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Smith 0-6), W. Kentucky 7-30 (Frampton 3-9, Justice 2-6, McKnight 1-1, Brashear 1-5, Anderson 0-2, Hamilton 0-2, Stansbury 0-2, Olden 0-3). Rebounds_Centre 37 (Smith, Moore 8), W. Kentucky 45 (Hamilton 11). Assists_Centre 12 (Baughman 4), W. Kentucky 23 (McKnight 10). Total Fouls_Centre 11, W. Kentucky 11. A_3,240 (7,326).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.