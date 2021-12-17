W. Michigan 67, Aquinas College 56

AQUINAS COLLEGE (0-1)

Lary 3-4 2-2 9, Overway 7-13 1-3 16, Ballard 2-4 0-0 5, McGee 0-5 0-0 0, Ryans 5-15 7-8 17, Hillis 1-7 2-2 4, Gregwer 1-2 3-4 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Sysum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 15-19 56.

W. MICHIGAN (4-6)

Hastings 4-7 1-1 9, Kolp 1-2 2-2 4, Martin 3-5 1-2 7, Norman 5-11 8-8 19, Smith 6-9 1-2 14, Etchison 2-4 4-4 8, Kimble 1-2 0-1 2, Lobsinger 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 0-3 0-0 0, Freeman 0-2 0-0 0, McMillan 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 23-50 19-23 67.

Halftime_W. Michigan 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Aquinas College 3-16 (Lary 1-1, Overway 1-2, Ballard 1-3, Gregwer 0-1, Jones 0-1, McGee 0-3, Ryans 0-5), W. Michigan 2-17 (Smith 1-4, Norman 1-6, Etchison 0-1, Hastings 0-1, Martin 0-1, Freeman 0-2, Lobsinger 0-2). Rebounds_Aquinas College 31 (Overway 11), W. Michigan 30 (Smith 10). Assists_Aquinas College 13 (Hillis 4), W. Michigan 3 (Martin 2). Total Fouls_Aquinas College 20, W. Michigan 19. A_1,408 (5,421).

