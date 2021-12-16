Wagner 104, Immaculata 46

IMMACULATA (0-1)

Schultice 0-0 0-0 8, Dao 0-0 0-0 4, Kitchen 0-0 0-0 5, Vlassopoulos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 30.

WAGNER (4-2)

Rogers 1-3 0-0 2, Ford 7-9 2-3 17, Hunt 5-8 2-2 14, Morales 7-9 2-2 16, Williams 2-6 2-2 7, Esquerra Trelles 2-2 2-2 6, Martinez 5-8 4-5 15, Fletcher 3-3 1-2 7, Miller 4-5 2-3 10, Taylor 3-8 2-2 8, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-64 19-23 104.

Halftime_Wagner 45-18. 3-Point Goals_Immaculata 0-0 (), Wagner 5-18 (Hunt 2-4, Ford 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Williams 1-5, Morales 0-1, Rogers 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Rebounds_Immaculata 10 (Dao 4), Wagner 41 (Miller 7). Assists_Immaculata 5 (Vlassopoulos 2), Wagner 25 (Morales, Miller 5). Total Fouls_Immaculata 0, Wagner 20. A_1,002 (2,100).

