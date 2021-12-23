Wagner 63, Fairfield 50

WAGNER (6-2)

Rogers 3-5 5-6 11, Ford 6-11 3-6 15, Hunt 0-4 1-2 1, Morales 3-10 9-9 15, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Martinez 3-9 4-4 10, Fletcher 1-1 1-2 3, Miller 2-2 0-0 4, Esquerra Trelles 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-47 24-31 63.

FAIRFIELD (8-5)

Cook 1-5 1-4 3, Crisler 2-3 0-1 6, Jeanne-Rose 2-4 0-0 4, Benning 1-5 6-6 9, Green 4-10 1-2 11, Cruz 1-7 0-0 2, Wojcik 1-7 2-3 5, Maidoh 4-5 2-5 10, Long 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 12-21 50.

Halftime_Wagner 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 1-7 (Williams 1-2, Ford 0-1, Hunt 0-2, Martinez 0-2), Fairfield 6-21 (Crisler 2-3, Green 2-5, Benning 1-4, Wojcik 1-5, Cruz 0-2, Long 0-2). Fouled Out_Fletcher. Rebounds_Wagner 33 (Fletcher 7), Fairfield 28 (Benning 9). Assists_Wagner 7 (Martinez 3), Fairfield 6 (Benning, Cruz, Wojcik 2). Total Fouls_Wagner 22, Fairfield 21. A_1,285 (9,000).

