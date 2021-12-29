Wagner 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 64

WAGNER (8-2)

Rogers 8-12 2-3 18, Ford 5-8 3-3 14, Hunt 3-8 0-0 6, Morales 6-10 3-5 16, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Martinez 6-7 4-7 16, Fletcher 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 12-18 72.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (4-8)

Flagg 1-3 1-5 3, Hargis 6-15 1-1 15, Dixon-Conover 1-6 2-4 5, Giles 7-13 2-2 18, Land 4-9 1-2 12, Cohen 2-3 2-2 6, Harrison 2-2 1-1 5, Ruggery 0-0 0-0 0, McCabe 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 10-17 64.

Halftime_Wagner 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 2-12 (Ford 1-2, Morales 1-3, Hunt 0-3, Williams 0-4), St. Francis (Pa.) 8-17 (Land 3-7, Giles 2-4, Hargis 2-4, Dixon-Conover 1-2). Rebounds_Wagner 25 (Morales 9), St. Francis (Pa.) 26 (Hargis 6). Assists_Wagner 12 (Ford 4), St. Francis (Pa.) 15 (Flagg 4). Total Fouls_Wagner 21, St. Francis (Pa.) 16. A_374 (3,500).

