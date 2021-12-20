Wagner 93, Delaware St. 51

DELAWARE ST. (2-10)

Lucas 0-1 1-2 1, Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Carter 1-6 0-1 2, Fragala 3-6 3-5 10, Stansbury 2-5 1-5 5, Baucum 3-9 8-10 15, Richardson 0-3 2-3 2, Sodom 2-5 2-2 6, Palmer 3-4 0-0 6, Deadwyler 0-0 0-0 0, Kent 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 19-30 51.

WAGNER (5-2)

Rogers 5-6 4-7 14, Ford 1-6 4-5 6, Hunt 5-9 3-4 17, Morales 6-12 0-0 15, Williams 4-10 3-4 14, Martinez 2-5 6-8 11, Esquerra Trelles 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 0-1 2-2 2, Fletcher 1-3 2-2 4, Taylor 1-2 5-6 7. Totals 26-57 29-38 93.

Halftime_Wagner 56-20. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 2-15 (Fragala 1-3, Baucum 1-5, Kent 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Stansbury 0-2, Carter 0-3), Wagner 12-28 (Hunt 4-7, Morales 3-6, Williams 3-8, Esquerra Trelles 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Ford 0-3). Fouled Out_Lucas, Stansbury, Fletcher. Rebounds_Delaware St. 19 (Sodom 7), Wagner 39 (Morales, Martinez 7). Assists_Delaware St. 7 (Carter 3), Wagner 22 (Martinez 5). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 28, Wagner 24. A_959 (2,100).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.