Wagner battles Immaculata

Immaculata vs. Wagner (3-2)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wagner Seahawks will be taking on the Mighty Macs of Division III Immaculata. Wagner lost 74-54 at Penn State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Wagner has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Alex Morales, Raekwon Rogers, Elijah Ford and Will Martinez have combined to account for 62 percent of all Seahawks scoring this season.AWESOME ALEX: In five appearances this season, Wagner’s Alex Morales has shot 63.4 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner went 0-1 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Seahawks offense put up 45 points per contest in those one games.

