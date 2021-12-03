Wagner squares up against Stony Brook

Wagner (2-1) vs. Stony Brook (3-3)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Wagner in a non-conference matchup. Wagner fell 85-63 at Seton Hall in its last outing. Stony Brook is coming off an 80-57 home win over American in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Wagner has relied heavily on its seniors. Through three games, Alex Morales, Raekwon Rogers, Elijah Ford, Will Martinez and Jahbril Price Noel have combined to account for 70 percent of all Seahawks points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Anthony Roberts has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Stony Brook field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Stony Brook offense has turned the ball over on just 14.1 percent of its possessions, the 16th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.5 percent of all Wagner possessions have resulted in a turnover.

