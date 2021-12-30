Wake Forest 75, Florida St. 69, OT

FLORIDA ST. (6-6)

Howard 4-9 1-2 10, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 5-9 2-4 13, Jackson 6-19 2-2 16, Weber 4-10 0-0 8, Timpson 3-4 5-5 11, Baldwin 1-2 2-2 4, Bejedi 1-1 1-2 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Puisis 1-6 0-0 3, Valenzuela 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 13-17 69

WAKE FOREST (11-2)

Becker 3-6 0-0 6, Morra 5-10 7-7 17, Summiel 2-4 2-2 7, Spear 6-20 7-9 20, Williams 3-7 2-4 9, Cowles 3-5 0-0 6, Hinds 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 0-1 2-2 2, Harrison 1-3 1-2 4, Scruggs 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-62 21-26 75

Florida St. 18 22 19 5 5 — 69 Wake Forest 14 15 20 15 11 — 75

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 6-24 (Howard 1-5, Gordon 1-2, Jackson 2-8, Weber 0-3, Bejedi 1-1, Puisis 1-5), Wake Forest 4-15 (Summiel 1-2, Spear 1-8, Williams 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Scruggs 0-2). Assists_Florida St. 12 (Gordon 4), Wake Forest 11 (Spear 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 45 (Howard 6-10), Wake Forest 34 (Summiel 2-7). Total Fouls_Florida St. 23, Wake Forest 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_703.

